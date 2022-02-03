City of Lake Charles issues update on water billing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the City of Lake Charles said its water division’s meter reading contractors have made significant progress in re-establishing their meter-reading program within the city.

By the close of 2021, contractors were able to provide sufficient staffing to perform readings on the approximate 35,000 residential and business meters located within the division’s service area, the city said.

Effective March 1, 2022, the assessment of late fees and the enforcement of service cut-offs for non-payment will resume, the city said in the press release.

The city said the water division has not assessed late fees or enforced its cut-off policy since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first began affecting the community, and it remained in place through Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Winter Storm Uri and the May 17, 2021, flood event.

Customers with questions about their account are asked to call the Water Billing Office at (337) 491-1307.

For customers needing assistance with paying their past-due water bills, help is available, according to the city.

The city said that since December 2020, it has funded the Water Bill Relief Fund through Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. This program is available for City of Lake Charles Water Division customers and offers qualified applicants up to $300 in assistance, according to the city. For more information on how to apply, you are asked to call (337) 439-7436.

The City of Lake Charles has also entered into an agreement with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to participate in a water relief fund being administered through the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, the city said. Eligible applicants can receive up to $1500 in assistance for past due water bills, according to the city. For more information on how to apply, you are asked to call (337) 721-4033.

