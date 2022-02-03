Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a boil advisory for some residents due to a water line break.

The affected areas include residents between East Napoleon Street South and the interstate, and between South Huntington Street and Hazel Street.

Water pressure in these areas may have dipped below the required levels, according to the city. Residents who were without water should run their faucets until the water runs clear and boil water before consumption.

The City of Sulphur will notify affected residents once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.

