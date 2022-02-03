Body found near USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered Thursday morning on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 200 South River Road at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Investigators say the individual appears to be the size of an adult.

Authorities will release more details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.