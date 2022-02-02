50/50 Thursdays
Woman accused of killing her mother in Iowa homicide investigation

Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22
Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of killing her mother near Iowa, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out to Pousson Rd. in Iowa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

When deputies arrived they say they spoke to the person who had reported a fight between her and Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, regarding Lawrence moving her belongings out of the home. The individual that called was Lawrence’s grandmother who deputies say told them she’d called because her daughter, April Springs, had come home from work and was arguing with Lawrence outside.

Deputies say the grandmother told them that Lawrence and Lawrence’s husband had just taken Springs to the hospital and that there was a lot of blood on the roadway but had not seen what had happened.

Calcasieu deputies were called to investigate a local hospital where Springs had been admitted. Lawrence and her husband were detained as authorities investigated and Springs was pronounced dead. Physicians at the hospital say Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

Detectives determined that when Lawrence had attempted to leave the residence in her vehicle, Springs was fatally injured attempting to stop Lawrence from leaving.

Lawrence has been arrested and is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Correctional Facility with no bond for manslaughter.

