SWLA Knights to play in 2022 ACEL soccer semifinals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Home School Knights co-ed soccer team has reached the semifinals of the ACEL state tournament after a strong 13-4 season earned them the two-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Knights kick off the semifinal round on Friday, Feb. 4 at 5:00 p.m. at the campus of Louisiana Christian University against the three-seed, John Paul the Great Academy. The Knights were 2-0 against JPG this season including a shutout road win on Jan. 13.

SWLA Home School is led offensively by senior Bryce Cowart (26 goals), sophomore Corbin Caldwell (23 goals) and junior Luke Spier (20 goals, 20 assists). Sophomore Taylor Adams and eighth-grader Grayson Johnson have served as starting keepers with a combined 84 saves on the season.

If the Knights down JPG for a third time this season, they will play either No. 1 CHEF of Baton Rouge or fifth-seeded Acadiana Home School in the state championship game on Feb. 5. Both of the Knights’ losses this season have come to AHSA.

