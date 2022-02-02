SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2022.

Dustin Cole Burkette, 33, San Antonio, TX: Stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Evan Bryce Dyson, 24, DeQuincy: Strangulation.

Michael Dean Mullens, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Dawn Michelle Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; failure to report a felony; accessory after the fact.

Berry Lett Carter, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Alex Ray Bertrand, 28, Kinder: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 39, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Dylan Alexander Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; probation detainer (3 charges).

Brytni Genene Bankens-Labiche, 34, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000.

Luther Kevin Hicks, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Carl Bryant Labiche, 35, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Patrick James Papillion, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Lionel Ed Simon Pierre, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule I drug.

Derek James Menard, 42, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Paul Dean Quartararo, 52, Kenner: No passing in the left lane; cruelty to the infirm; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Edward Fuselier Jr., 66, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Darrell Eugene Cox III, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no signal while turning.

