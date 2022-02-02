50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2022.

Dustin Cole Burkette, 33, San Antonio, TX: Stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Evan Bryce Dyson, 24, DeQuincy: Strangulation.

Michael Dean Mullens, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Dawn Michelle Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; failure to report a felony; accessory after the fact.

Berry Lett Carter, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Alex Ray Bertrand, 28, Kinder: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 39, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Dylan Alexander Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; probation detainer (3 charges).

Brytni Genene Bankens-Labiche, 34, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000.

Luther Kevin Hicks, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Carl Bryant Labiche, 35, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Patrick James Papillion, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Lionel Ed Simon Pierre, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule I drug.

Derek James Menard, 42, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Paul Dean Quartararo, 52, Kenner: No passing in the left lane; cruelty to the infirm; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Edward Fuselier Jr., 66, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Darrell Eugene Cox III, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no signal while turning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Education launches Hurricane Preparedness Commission
Louisiana Department of Education launches Hurricane Preparedness Commission
Daniel Racca officially takes the seat as interim mayor after being sworn in during Tuesday’s...
Daniel Racca appointed as interim mayor of Westlake
Tuesday night, a special meeting was held to appoint and swear in Daniel Racca as interim mayor...
VIDEO: Racca appointed as interim mayor of Westlake
Bob Hardey is being remembered this week as his funeral draws near.
VIDEO: Mayor Hardey remembered for straightforward approach to getting things done