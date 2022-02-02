Report: Pelicans looking to land Blazers guard C.J. McCollum before trade deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to several sources around the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans will be buyers at the trade deadline, and their top target is Blazer veteran guard C.J. McCollum.

The Pelicans are fighting to earn a spot in the postseason play-in tournament and are hoping that the possible addition of McCollum will improve their poor 3-point shooting as of late and that he can be the featured guard in a starting lineup that includes Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report says that as Portland looks to retool their future roster around franchise star Damian Lilliard, New Orleans continues to be the team most often linked to McCollum.

It’s unclear specifically who the Pelicans would be willing to part with to take on McCollum, but Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report says that New Orleans would be required to end out at least $24.6 million in outgoing salary.

Sacramento has made it known that they plan to be sellers at the deadline and the Pelicans have been linked to them as well as it was reported that in-game scouts attended Kings’ game months ago. While the Pelicans need upgrades at the guard position, they could have interest in New Orleans native point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Even though the Pelicans have struggled without star Zion Williamson, they seem to be improving with an established core under first-year coach Willie Green. If the Pelicans are to make a step towards a new level in development, all eyes will be on them at the trade deadline.

