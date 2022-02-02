Partners in Parks working towards improving Lake Charles parks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to rebuild and restore homes and businesses in the Lake Area, the city is also amping up an effort to restore the infrastructure and agriculture by improving parks and replanting trees.

Picking up the pieces and sprouting new roots in the City of Lake Charles.

“I will be the first to admit that when you visit some of our parks today, you still see remnants of Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

An endeavor first presented in July 2018 is working to fix that.

Partners in Parks aspires to upgrade Lake Area park infrastructure and re-energize park ventures.

“Partners in Parks is not only about playground equipment or making aesthetic improvements to our parks, it’s also about activity - good, positive activity within our parks,” Hunter said.

In a news conference Tuesday, Hunter provided details about how far the Partners in Parks initiative has come and what they are working towards next.

Through multiple donations, partners and a recent grant, the city has far surpassed its initial goal of $100,000.

“We are now over $1 million for Partners in Parks - and that’s since July of 2018,” Hunter said.

The city’s recent initiative, #ReTreeLC, strives to renew the tree canopy in Lake Charles in a sustainable and resilient way.

“No one needs a reminder of what we’ve been through over the last couple of years,” Hunter said. “But needless to say, we have a lot less trees in the City of Lake Charles than we had in January of 2020.”

The city is planning more tree planting and other events over the next few months, to restore the Lake Area’s greenery.

“We believe, very shortly, our parks will be back up to snuff, and because of partners in parks, we will be even better for it,” Hunter said.

To get involved in the initiative, you can plant a tree on your own property and post a picture with the hashtag “#ReTreeLC,” get out and enjoy the local parks or attend one of the #ReTreeLC events.

You can find upcoming events HERE.

For more information on #ReTreeLC, including a printable schedule of events, you are asked to visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/ReTreeLC.

For more information on how to get your group or organization involved in #ReTreeLC, you are asked to contact Al Williams at (337) 491-1203 or alfred.williams@cityoflc.us.

