Overloaded power strip causes house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire.

The call came in on Wednesday, Feb. 2 around 10:46 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the eaves of the house and fire in the front of the house.

BRFD responds to a house fire. (BRFD)

According to the report when firefighters made their way into the house they located the fire in the living room and were able to contain the fire before it could spread through the house and to neighboring homes.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be an overloaded power strip.

The house sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

BRPD is reminding the public power strips should be considered temporary use and should not take the place of permanently installed receptacles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.