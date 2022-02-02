No. 25 LSU can’t overcome huge first half deficit; Ole Miss snaps 6 game skid against Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (16-6, 4-5 SEC) could not overcome a 24 point first half deficit against Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC) as they returned to Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Tigers have won the last six games against Ole Miss entering the game on Tuesday night. However, Mississippi would get their first win since 2013, with a 76-72 win.

Ole Miss came out hot against the Tigers shooting .68% from the field and were 6-for-10 from three in the first half to take a 43-19 lead with just under six minutes to play.

Then, LSU went on a 13-2 run to close out the first half to cut the lead to 45-32. Eric Gaines helped fuel the run along with great defense from the Tigers, Gaines scored five points during that stretch. The Tigers had a trio of players finish the first half with seven points including Gaines, Darius Days, and Tari Eason.

Mississippi finished the first half shooting .65% from the field and .64% from three.

In the second half, Days would go on a personal 8-2 run to cut the lead to 47-40. Days finished the game with 21 points shooting 5-for-9 from behind the arc and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Eason, finished the game with 16 points for the Tigers shooting 5-for-12 from the field and pulling down five rebounds.

LSU would get within six points, trailing 68-62 after a Justice Williams three point play. The Tigers would get within two points after an Eason layup with under a minute to play to make it 71-69.

Tye Fagan would knock down a pair of free throws to extend the Ole Miss lead to 73-69 with 32 seconds left to play. Eason would have a chance to get the Tigers within two points, but missed a layup and then Jaemyn Brakefield’s layup with 12 seconds left to play gave Mississippi a 75-69 lead.

Ole Miss freshman Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 points in the first half and was 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 5-for-9 from the field.

Ruffin would leave the game in the second half with what looked to an apparent knee injury. He would finish the game with 19 points and three assists for Ole Miss.

Mississippi shot .52% from the field and were .43% from behind the arc. Ole Miss 76 points would be the second most the Tigers have allowed all season.

LSU will be back on the road as they take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.

