NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent

The Class of 2022 put their college commitments in writing today.

It’s National Signing Day for college football, a day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics. It’s the second such period for football athletes with the early period beginning in December.

Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent and more will follow suit in the coming days and weeks.

The big stories from the Lake Area today came with the commitments of LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen to Miami and Jennings’ Trevor Etienne making good on his commitment to Florida.

Since 2017, every four-star prospect from Southwest Louisiana has been a running back and signed to play football on the east coast.

Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:

FOOTBALL:

Jordyn Artis, Oberlin; UAM

Adameon Botley, Oberlin; ULM (PWO)

Trevor Etienne, Jennings; Florida

Tag Stelly, Sulphur; McNeese (PWO)

Kaleb Vizier, Sulphur; McNeese (PWO)

Crajuan Bennett, Iowa; McNeese

Brycen LeBlanc, Iowa; Arkansas-Monticello

Trevonte’ Citizen, LCCP; Miami

Neiman Sullen; East Texas Baptist

Logan Richard; Louisiana Christian

Donavan Henderson; Southern Shreveport

Devante Coffee; Southern Shreveport

Zebian Doffney; Sussex County CC

Aidan Duhon; St. Mary (KS)

*Curtis Deville, Iowa; Purdue

*Bryant Williams, Grand Lake; UL Lafayette

*Keshlon Jackson, LCCP; Louisiana Tech

*Braylen Walker, LCCP; Rice

*Kevin Thomas, LCCP; Grambling State

*Joe Ward, LCCP; McNeese

*Jayln Easton, LCCP; McNeese

*Reginald Burks, LCCP; Lamar

*#Andre Sam, Iowa/McNeese; Marshall

* denotes early signee

# denotes transfer

(PWO) = preferred walk-on

SOFTBALL:

Traelen Humphry, LaGrange; Arkansas-Pine Bluff

