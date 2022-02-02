Mayor Hardey of Westlake remembered for straightforward approach to getting things done

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The late Mayor Bob Hardey played a major role in getting the City of Westlake into the financial posture it enjoys today. The loss of Hardey is being felt not just in Westlake but throughout Southwest Louisiana.

President and CEO of the SWLA Economic Alliance George Swift had professional ties with Hardey while he was mayor.

Swift says Hardey became mayor at a critical point in the city’s history.

Swift says Hardey had retired from a job in industry and was at a point where he could have done what many others do-- travel and enjoy not having to work.

But Swift says Hardey saw a need and responded, calling him one of the most straightforward elected officials he’s ever known.

“He came into office when Westlake was near bankruptcy and he came up with a plan. He said it’s going to take utility increases. Anybody else that’s got a better plan, step up I’ll listen to it. Nobody else stepped up, they put in the plan and it saved Westlake financially,” said Swift.

Swift says Hardey was a leader who would say what needed to be done, tell the truth and do it.

“We need more of that.”

Black wreaths adorn Westlake City Hall in Honor of Hardey. While the mood is somber, Swift says Hardey’s accomplishments will continue to benefit the city.

“Another thing he did was work with the other mayors to get Westlake included in the gaming pool, where they had been left out originally. He annexed the property which is Isle of Capri which will be the new casino resort there, so that will help Westlake in the future,”said Swift.

And Swift says there were other projects to Hardey’s credit, but he thinks the Veterans Park meant the most.

“It started out as, they were just going to have a little monument, but it turned into a park. He got a lot of people to help make that happen.”

Hardey’s wife Jan says a picture of him shows the last thing he did as mayor, which was to dedicate a road on the golf course to former mayor, Dudley Dixon.

A special city council meeting was held at 5:30 to appoint council member Danny Racca to serve as mayor until the November 8 election.

