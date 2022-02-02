50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU primed to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”

LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or...
LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.(Twitter - @Tre_Citizen1)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One the eve of the final National Signing Day, LSU is in a prime position to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”.

The biggest fish, 5-star recruit Jacoby Mathews. The senior from Ponchatoula will pick between LSU, Texas A&M, and Florida. Right now, the Tigers are considered the favorite to land the ball-hawking safety.

He’ll make his big announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LSU is in need of a running back, and Trevonte Citizen could be that guy. The Lake Charles 4-star recruit will pick between Auburn, Florida, Miami, and LSU.

His signing could set the tone for the day, with Citizen putting pen to paper at 11 a.m.

And finally, LSU also needs another tight end in their 2022 class. The Tigers are eyeing Danny Lewis, Jr. out of New Iberia to fill that spot. At 1 p.m. he’ll choose between LSU and Alabama.

LSU can sign up to 32 players in this 2022 class. Right now they have 13 high school recruits and 12 transfers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team
LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or...
KPLC to stream LCCP four-star TreVonte’ Citizen’s signing day announcement
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Kentucky at LSU.
Tigers drop to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 rankings