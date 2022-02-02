50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA Soccer Playoffs - first round recap

By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first round of the LHSAA soccer playoffs for boys and girls kicked off Tuesday and will wrap up Wednesday as 13 Southwest Louisiana teams made the field.

The final scores and upcoming games can be found below.

Division I-

BOYS

(6) Sulphur 3, (27) Barbe 0

GIRLS

(7) Barbe 1, (26) Airline 0

(10) Lafayette 4, (23) Sulphur 0

Division II-

BOYS

(18) Sam Houston at (15) South Terrebonne - 2/2, 6:00 PM

GIRLS

(16) Minden 2, (17) Sam Houston 0

Division III-

BOYS

(9) Leesville 2, (24) Lutcher 0

(19) DeRidder at (14) Loyola - 2/2, 5:30 PM @ Loyola Athletic Complex

(5) St. Louis - BYE

GIRLS

(12) DeRidder 1, (21) Leesville 0

(19) Pearl River 1, (14) South Beauregard 0

(6) St. Louis - BYE

Division IV-

no local teams in boys or girls

