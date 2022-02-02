Jeremy Stine formally sworn in as state senator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, the office of Senator Jeremy Stine announced he was formally sworn in as State Senator of Louisiana’s 27th State Senate District.

Stine was sworn in in English and French as a way to pay homage to his French ancestors, heritage and the French immersion programs throughout the state, according to the press release.

Canon Jean Marie Moreau, born in Tours, France, a priest from St. Francis de Sales Oratory in Sulphur, LA, which is part of the order of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, swore in Stine, according to the press release.

“Today, I took the first steps in carrying out my promise of fighting for our values of faith, family, and community and remaining steadfast in my commitment to be your humble servant,” Stine said in the release.

“The Institute’s stated goal is to give glory and honor to God. I was honored to have my priest from Sulphur swear me in,” Stine said.

