FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase tonight, turning colder for Thursday

Rain chances increasing for the overnight hours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve continue to see the warmer weather this afternoon as a mixture of sun and clouds have helped to push us into the lower to middle 70′s. Changes begin to arrive as we head through the overnight period as cloud cover continues to build and by late evening so will a few showers and storms that could bring some heavy rain at times. Bigger changes arrive heading into Thursday and the end of the week as Winter isn’t done yet with our highs taking a dive behind the cold front.

Rain chances at 100% for Thursday (KPLC)

For those who may have outdoor plans this evening it will be best to get them done the earlier you can as showers begin to develop after sunset and lift northward with time. Our temperatures will actually hold fairly steady with time as many areas stay in the upper 60′s for the evening before the go the opposite direction after midnight as the cold front approaches. If you plan on being out later than 8 tonight, you’ll want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as rain becomes more widespread as the night goes on. Rain could be heavy at times through the overnight hours as the front pushes through and once the front moves through our focus is going to turn towards the colder air returning. Temperatures start out in the lower to middle 60′s for Thursday morning, but then will quickly drop into the middle to upper 40′s for the afternoon. Showers and storms will be off and on throughout the day and slowly beginning to taper off through the afternoon and evening hours.

High pressure builds in for the weekend keeping sunshine around (KPLC)

Heading into Friday morning our lows will be back into the middle 30′s for most of us with a few lower 30′s possible in our northern locations. Highs will be around 30 degrees cooler for Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 40′s. Sunshine will continue to be in the forecast though for the weekend as high pressure will continue to build in and that will be around for several days. If you have plans for outdoor events heading into Saturday and Sunday the weather will be just fine other than the fact it will be on the chilly side. Winds will be rather gusty for Friday and even into Saturday as we sit in between an area of high and low pressure, so be prepared for gust of 25-30 mph at times before slowly calming into Sunday.

Rain totals around 1-2 inches over the next week (KPLC)

Looking into next week if you are a fan of sunshine then I have the perfect forecast for you as we see mostly sunny skies for much of next week. We will watch for a few freezes and frost moving Saturday into Sunday morning and then we will slowly begin to warm heading into next week. High pressure will be our best friend for next week as it keeps the rain out of the forecast for at least the next 7 days after tomorrow. For now keep the rain gear handy as showers move in late tonight and of course the KPLC First Alert Forecast to track the latest on the showers and storms.

Cooler weather looks likely for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

