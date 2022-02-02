First Alert Forecast: The next cold front arrives Thursday with rain followed by noticeable colder temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be warm and muggy, by February standards; with lows only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. We may see a few passing showers overnight, but the chance of rain is only 20%. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight 30% chance of rain; temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s! The next cold front arrives Thursday with rain likely and temperatures that will be falling through the day.

