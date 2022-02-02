50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: The next cold front arrives Thursday with rain followed by noticeable colder temperatures

By Wade Hampton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be warm and muggy, by February standards; with lows only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.  We may see a few passing showers overnight, but the chance of rain is only 20%.  Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight 30% chance of rain; temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s!  The next cold front arrives Thursday with rain likely and temperatures that will be falling through the day.

