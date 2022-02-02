50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense morning fog; cloudy and warmer today ahead of a cold blast arriving Thursday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning fog will be dense in spots through mid-morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies through the day as temperatures warm into the 70s. We’ll begin to see rain chances increase after sunset with showers moving up off the Gulf. Some storms will accompany our cold front tomorrow morning, likely at or before sunrise followed by a big drop in temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 60s will drop quickly into the 40s tomorrow as rain comes to an end later in the afternoon.

