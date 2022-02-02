Entergy requesting funding from FEMA to enhance resiliency of electric grid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy representatives said Wednesday that the company is seeking funding through FEMA that would better prepare the electrical grid for severe weather.

Entergy has submitted eight grants for projects totaling $450 million to FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Program. The money would be used to “enhance the resiliency of the electric grid.”

Included in the proposed projects are flood protection barriers and flood mitigation equipment for substations in Calcasieu and St. Charles parishes.

“The identified projects will provide flood protection to several substations in south Louisiana, reconfigure and harden transmission facilities serving Houma, La. and the surrounding areas, and upgrade distribution facilities in New Orleans and Lower Plaquemines Parish to withstand higher wind speeds,” Entergy said in a news release. “The total costs of the projects submitted is approximately $450 million.”

Entergy said FEMA is expected to announce preliminary awards by Summer 2022.

