Deadline approaching for SBA Working Capital Loans for May 2021 severe weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, Director Tanya N. Garfield, of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, issued a reminder to Louisiana small businesses of the March 2, 2022, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 17-21, 2021.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster, according to Garfield.
“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield said.
According to Garfield, the low-interest federal disaster loans are available in the following:
- Acadia Parish
- Ascension Parish
- Assumption Parish
- Beauregard Parish
- Calcasieu Parish
- Cameron Parish
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- East Feliciana Parish
- Iberia Parish
- Iberville Parish
- Jefferson Davis Parish
- Lafayette Parish
- Livingston Parish
- Pointe Coupee Parish
- St. Helena Parish
- St. James Parish
- St. Landry Parish
- St. Martin Parish
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- Vermilion and Parish
- West Baton Rouge Parish
- Newton County
- Orange County
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/, according to Garfield.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance, Garfield said.
Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339, according to Garfield.
Garfield said completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
