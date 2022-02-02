Deadline approaching for SBA Working Capital Loans for May 2021 severe weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, Director Tanya N. Garfield, of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, issued a reminder to Louisiana small businesses of the March 2, 2022, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 17-21, 2021.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster, according to Garfield.

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield said.

According to Garfield, the low-interest federal disaster loans are available in the following:

Acadia Parish

Ascension Parish

Assumption Parish

Beauregard Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Cameron Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish

East Feliciana Parish

Iberia Parish

Iberville Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish

Lafayette Parish

Livingston Parish

Pointe Coupee Parish

St. Helena Parish

St. James Parish

St. Landry Parish

St. Martin Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

Vermilion and Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

Newton County

Orange County

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/, according to Garfield.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance, Garfield said.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339, according to Garfield.

Garfield said completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.