Daniel Racca appointed as interim mayor of Westlake

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The City of Westlake has big shoes to fill. Tuesday night, a special meeting was held to appoint and swear in Daniel W. Racca as interim mayor after the passing of ‘Bob’ Hardey.

“Interim Mayor of the City of Westlake. According to the best of my ability and understanding, so help me God,” Daniel Racca said as he was sworn in.

Daniel Racca officially takes the seat as interim mayor after being sworn in during Tuesday’s special meeting. Racca has served the city for over 20 years, most of that time as Hardey’s right-hand man.

“We were always conferencing and talking about what things to do, so it’s not anything new for me. But it’s sad,” Racca said. “It’s a sad time for me - for all of us here.”

Serving five terms in the city council, seven of those years as mayor pro-tempore, Racca said he will continue Hardey’s work.

“We intend to continue what our program was and do the things that he wanted to have done, which was part of the team,” Racca said.

That includes the city’s golf course club house. Racca said they were able to open the restaurant just in time for Hardey and his family to enjoy together.

“He was able to have his family eat a meal in the golf course restaurant,” Racca said. “So, that was something good, and he was able to say, ‘Yes, it was good.’”

Racca said it is too early to tell if he will run for mayor. He will finish out the term until regular elections that take place later this year.

