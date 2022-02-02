4-Star LCCP Running Back TreVonte Citizen signs with Miami over LSU, Florida and Auburn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a game of musical hats, 4-Star LCCP running back TreVonte Citizen announced he would be signing with the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, Auburn and LSU. Citizen became the third four-star prospect from the Lake Area since 2017 to leave the boot for the east coast.

Citizen is now set to play for newly hired Hurricane coach, Mario Cristobal

“I believe in Coach Cristobal,” Citizen said. “He’s rebuilding it back to when they had Ed Reed, Frank Gore, Sean Taylor and Ray Lewis so I believe in the process of what he’s doing right now and I’m just another piece of his project.”

With three of his top four options going through Head Coaching changes, it was a tough decision for Citizen, but ultimately, it came down to loyalty and scheme.

“TreVonte is a loyal kid and was looking for a loyal coaching staff and a run game that fits him,” LCCP Head Coach Erick Franklin said. “At the end of the day I thought Florida and Miami were guys that had good run games and proven run games and I think last weekend Miami did a good job of taking care of him and sewing him up last weekend.”

Citizen is a major piece of Miami’s fifteenth-ranked class and hopes to help rebuild the legacy of Miami Hurricane Football.

