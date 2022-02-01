50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans

A woman was able to escape an attempted kidnapping attempt. (Source: WVUE)
By Kaitlin Rust and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 34-year-old woman escaped two men trying to kidnap her in the Marigny Thursday night. Surveillance video captured every harrowing moment of the 15-second struggle.

The violent imagery may be disturbing to some, but it’s sparking a conversation of safety in a neighborhood where many people walk during off-hours, WVUE reported.

“I have mace on me, bear mace, actually,” said one neighbor, Madison Sullivan, who walks everywhere.

Sullivan, who grew up in Chicago, said she’s used to feeling unsafe but has never had to take this many precautions.

“There’s been a lot of shootings and kidnappings in the neighborhood lately, and I definitely don’t feel safe,” Sullivan said. “I get rides home sometimes and switch how I get home so that I can’t be followed.”

There’s no telling if the woman in the video was being followed as she walked down a well-lit, but quiet Dauphine Street just before 11 p.m.

However, you can see a dark gray sedan drive past her and stop just before the intersection of Marigny Street. That’s when the situation takes a horrifying turn.

As she passes, a masked man lunges out of the car and wraps his arms around her, whisking her towards the car. As she tries to fight him, another masked man emerges and joins in the struggle.

She’s fortunately able to pull away, and police said approaching headlights chased away her attackers.

It’s an eye-opener for some neighbors, but for many like Sullivan, who works in the service industry, this has been a fear for a while.

“Multiple people I work with have a set of tasers and knives to keep themselves safe walking home from work, and there’s like a system for people in the service industry to have someone to walk home with,” Sullivan said.

New Orleans Police Department said there have been two kidnapping incidents so far this year, 30 last year and 26 in 2020. That’s not counting attempted kidnappings like this one.

“Lately, I’ve noticed that everyone’s talking about crime. There’s an awareness of it, and there’s a fear as well,” Sullivan said. “It definitely has felt like it’s been getting worse lately, and you can just tell that by how people are, you know, how scared people are right now.”

Police are investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks to block candidacy challenge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
A study examines the impact of drugs and overdoses on teens.
Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’