SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2022.

Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Chad James Knoll, 42, Lake Charles: Drunk in public; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (3 charges).

Dwight Imargo Windham Jr., 32, Fairfield, CA: Domestic abuse; battery; refusal to I.D.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; harassment.

Timothy Gene Jones, 52, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Lawanda Joyce Tate, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Cullen Casey Schmidt, 22, Lumberton, TX: Video voyeurism; out of state detainer.

Paula Denise Guillory, 54, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Cody Wayne Savoie, 35, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges); sexual battery (2 charges).

Ryan Patrick Hoolihan, 41, Buna, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000.

Deandrea Trevar-kerr Citizen, 37, Dayton, TX: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Dezarae Jahmelle Gauthier, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scout Powell, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Randall Oneal Nash, 40, Coushatta, LA: DWI Third-offense.

David Jerome Stout, 37, Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Alexis Renee Benoit, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Jonathan Michael Sneed, 47, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kayleigh Dasha Bussell, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); child desertion; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

