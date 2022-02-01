SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2022.
Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.
Chad James Knoll, 42, Lake Charles: Drunk in public; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (3 charges).
Dwight Imargo Windham Jr., 32, Fairfield, CA: Domestic abuse; battery; refusal to I.D.
Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; harassment.
Timothy Gene Jones, 52, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Lawanda Joyce Tate, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
Cullen Casey Schmidt, 22, Lumberton, TX: Video voyeurism; out of state detainer.
Paula Denise Guillory, 54, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Cody Wayne Savoie, 35, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges); sexual battery (2 charges).
Ryan Patrick Hoolihan, 41, Buna, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000.
Deandrea Trevar-kerr Citizen, 37, Dayton, TX: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.
Dezarae Jahmelle Gauthier, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scout Powell, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.
Randall Oneal Nash, 40, Coushatta, LA: DWI Third-offense.
David Jerome Stout, 37, Contractor fraud under $5,000.
Alexis Renee Benoit, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Jonathan Michael Sneed, 47, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).
Kayleigh Dasha Bussell, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); child desertion; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
