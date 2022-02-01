50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2022.

Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Chad James Knoll, 42, Lake Charles: Drunk in public; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (3 charges).

Dwight Imargo Windham Jr., 32, Fairfield, CA: Domestic abuse; battery; refusal to I.D.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; harassment.

Timothy Gene Jones, 52, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Lawanda Joyce Tate, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Cullen Casey Schmidt, 22, Lumberton, TX: Video voyeurism; out of state detainer.

Paula Denise Guillory, 54, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Cody Wayne Savoie, 35, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges); sexual battery (2 charges).

Ryan Patrick Hoolihan, 41, Buna, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000.

Deandrea Trevar-kerr Citizen, 37, Dayton, TX: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Dezarae Jahmelle Gauthier, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scout Powell, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Randall Oneal Nash, 40, Coushatta, LA: DWI Third-offense.

David Jerome Stout, 37, Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Alexis Renee Benoit, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Jonathan Michael Sneed, 47, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kayleigh Dasha Bussell, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); child desertion; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild with a stray shower today; strong cold front arrives early Thursday
Rhonda Wedding
Rhonda Wedding
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for their...
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital recognized for expertise in cardiovascular procedure
Mayor Bob Hardey, 1955-2022.
Services set for Westlake Mayor ‘Bob’ Hardey