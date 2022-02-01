Services set for Westlake Mayor ‘Bob’ Hardey

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Services for Westlake Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Hardey, who died Saturday at the age of 66, have been set.

Services are set to take place Friday, Feb. 4 at St. John Bosco, according to sources with the services.

The following schedule is set to take place:

8:15 a.m. - Procession from Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles to St. John Bosco in Westlake.

10 a.m. - Visitation begins at St. John Bosco.

1 p.m. - Rosary begins.

1:30 p.m. - Service begins.

