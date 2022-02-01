Services set for Westlake Mayor ‘Bob’ Hardey
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Services for Westlake Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Hardey, who died Saturday at the age of 66, have been set.
Services are set to take place Friday, Feb. 4 at St. John Bosco, according to sources with the services.
The following schedule is set to take place:
8:15 a.m. - Procession from Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles to St. John Bosco in Westlake.
10 a.m. - Visitation begins at St. John Bosco.
1 p.m. - Rosary begins.
1:30 p.m. - Service begins.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.