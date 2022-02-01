McNeese DB Colby Richardson enters the transfer portal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another McNeese defensive back entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday when redshirt senior Colby Richardson confirmed his intentions via Twitter.

Officially in the transfer portal. — 🏝 (@Rich1sland) January 31, 2022

Richardson, a graduate transfer, announced his plans to transfer out of the McNeese program on Saturday after signing with McNeese as a freshman out of McMain High School in New Orleans back in 2017. Richardson played under three different head coaches (Lance Guidry, Sterlin Gilbert, Frank Wilson) while at McNeese.

Richardson has been a consistent contributor for McNeese at cornerback since his redshirt freshman season in 2018. He started 10 of the Cowboys’ 11 games this past season totaling two interceptions, three pass break-ups and 22 tackles. He also picked off a pass and broke up three other passes in the 2021 spring season.

Richardson joins the likes of defensive backs Colby Burton, Darion Dunn and Andre Sam who have entered the portal within the last two seasons.

