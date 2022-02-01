Man convicted of first-degree rape following week-long trial

Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man was convicted of first-degree rape Monday, Jan. 31, following a week-long jury trial, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jason Ray Craft was charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13.

The trial began with motions on Monday, Jan. 24, then proceeded to jury selection which ended Thursday, Jan. 27, according to the district attorney’s office.

Following approximately four and a half hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, District Judge Steve Gunnell revoked Craft’s bond after the jury delivered the verdict, and he was remanded to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

Sentencing is set for February 14, 2022, the district attorney’s office said.

Craft faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, according to the district attorney’s office.

