KPLC to stream LCCP four-star TreVonte’ Citizen’s signing day announcement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LCCP four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen is set to finally make his college choice known. Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. KPLC will stream his announcement live on the KPLC website and Facebook.

Citizen, a former LSU pledge and a top-10 ranked player in Louisiana, is the top-ranked uncommitted running back in the country. He’s a bruiser at 6-foot and nearly 220 pounds.

In 2021, Citizen rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns in just six games while averaging a whopping 11.4 yards per carry.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.