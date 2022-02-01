KPLC to stream LCCP four-star TreVonte’ Citizen’s signing day announcement

50/50 Thursdays
LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.(Twitter - @Tre_Citizen1)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LCCP four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen is set to finally make his college choice known. Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. KPLC will stream his announcement live on the KPLC website and Facebook.

Citizen, a former LSU pledge and a top-10 ranked player in Louisiana, is the top-ranked uncommitted running back in the country. He’s a bruiser at 6-foot and nearly 220 pounds.

In 2021, Citizen rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns in just six games while averaging a whopping 11.4 yards per carry.

