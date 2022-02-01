50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference days after accusatory news article

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La....
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle” yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, file)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The news conference comes days after a news article, published on Jan. 28 by the Associated Press, claimed the governor knew details about Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police two years before he spoke publicly on the matter.

The governor's office issued its first response on an AP article about a text sent to him just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI has questioned several people about the governor’s knowledge of the case.

Gov. Edwards’ office first responded to the article on Monday, Jan. 31 with the following statement:

The news conference will be streaming inside this story at 4:30 p.m.

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

