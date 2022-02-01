The future of medicine: robotic surgeries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The future of medicine: robotic procedures. Christus Ochsner Southwest became the first to use a robot in a neurosurgery last week, paving the way for innovative surgeries.

They are now leaders in bringing a new wave of innovative technology to the operating room. Two of the neurosurgeons that have worked with the robot, Erich Wolf and Brian Kelly, say they are proud to be the first in the area to be able to do something like this.

“Christus St. Patrick Hospital is the first in Southwest Louisiana to have this surgical robot and we’re very proud of that,” said Wolf.

Christus Ochsner Health is now using the ExcelsiusGPS robot, setting a new standard for robotic neurosurgery in the area.

“Robotic involvement takes a lot of human error out of the situation and the preciseness with which this is able to implant devices far exceeds what a human would be able to do on a repetitive basis,” said Kelly.

The robot is designed to maneuver like a car navigation system- improving safety and accuracy in the operating room.

“The name ExcelsiusGPS is a good reflection of that it is literally almost GPS for the spine.”

After a CT scan or M.R.I., the robot will present a 3D reconstruction of the patient.

“And then we’re able to take virtual screws and things and place them in exact spots on the image,” said Wolf.

While the surgeon still controls the bot during the procedure, the technology allows for an advanced precision and surgical workflow that far exceeds human ability.

“We’re able to provide better outcomes, with less operative time, and a shorter recovery period,” said Wolf.

“It makes things exceptionally more safe than they ever have been in the past,” said Kelly.

This is likely just a sneak peak of the future of medicine.

“Well, I think probably one day I’ll be obsolete. I think it’s really the trend toward the future,” said Wolf.

