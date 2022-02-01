FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild with a stray shower today; strong cold front arrives early Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few patches of drizzle hang around through the morning commute, otherwise cloudy skies and temperatures gradually warming out of the 50s and into the upper 60s will be in store for your Tuesday. The chance of a stray shower or two will be possible, but those chances remain low through the afternoon. The big story remains an Arctic cold front on the way Thursday, which will begin increase rain and storm chances tomorrow night after midnight into Thursday morning, followed by a big drop in temperatures!

