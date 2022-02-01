50/50 Thursdays
“Drive Your Future” program offers free truck driver training

(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s “Drive Your Future” program is offering free truck driver training to qualified applicants to help ease the state’s driver shortage.

Focusing on veterans and the underemployed, the program offers to pay for students across the state to attend certain accredited truck driving schools and earn their Commercial Driver’s License.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will partner with Diesel Driving Academy, Coastal Driving Academy and South Louisiana Community College to train drivers.

People interested in the training and a career in truck driving can click here to apply. The first classes are expected to start in February 2022.

