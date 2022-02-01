Demolition of hurricane damaged building put on hold for months due to asbestos issue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A lot of people are determined to get the many eyesores caused by the hurricanes cleaned up this year.

A Calcasieu police juror finds one debris pile especially concerning just south of I-10 in Sulphur.

District 12 Juror Judd Bares is tired of looking at the debris at 2618 Ruth Street in Sulphur, where there used to be a gas station. And apparently, he’s not the only one. Bares says he’s getting complaints.

“If they were stopped in the name of environmental quality, what is that. It’s pretty laughable,” said Bares.

What really angers Bares is that cleanup was underway in Sulphur and stopped.

“So, what we’ve got here is a property owner that tried to start cleaning up. The City of Sulphur was doing their part and they were shut down. The property was shut down because of environmental issues. Well, they’ve been shut down a long time and this is what we see,” he said.

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay says a cease and desist order was issued to the company by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

A spokesperson for DEQ says the owners didn’t get the required asbestos inspection and therefore must treat all remaining debris as if it’s asbestos.

Press Secretary Greg Langley says DEQ is working with the owners to get cleanup started again. And it can’t happen soon enough as far as Bares is concerned.

“Another layer to this is what it looks like coming into our town. They’re getting off I-10 right here and here’s the grand entrance. Also, you have people who’ve got an old tire to ditch or an old mattress to ditch and this looks as good a place as any. And you can see that’s happened as well,” said Bares.

Langley says those responsible for cleanup have an asbestos contractor. That specialized cleanup uses techniques to keep the asbestos fibers from becoming airborne and inhaled.

According to public records the Shujat Holding Company owns the property. We reached out but have not gotten an answer. Also, no word when cleanup may resume.

