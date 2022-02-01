City of Lake Charles announces #ReTreeLC activities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has announced the upcoming schedule of events for the city’s #ReTreeLC program and offered a general update on the Partners in Parks Initiative.

Recent efforts with #ReTreeLC and notification of a grant for $85,000 for the completion of the 1st Avenue Walking Trail have brought the cumulative support for Partners in Parks to over one million dollars.

A Partners in Parks fund is established at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana to enhance City park infrastructure and re-energize park programming. Dozens of programs and projects have resulted from this endeavor, including transformational changes at McMillan, Columbus Circle, Hillcrest, and Lock Parks. Additional enhancements have also been planned for several other City Parks.

Launched in December 2021, with the planting of more than 300 trees at three City of Lake Charles parks, #ReTreeLC is the latest programing initiative to fall under the Partners in Parks umbrella. In partnership with Firestone Polymers, trees were planted at Grace and Medora Park, Buddy Prejean Park, and Hillcrest Park.

The goal of #ReTreeLC is to engage the community at all levels in the process of restoring trees in a resilient way throughout the City post-Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Upcoming events include the following:

Friday, February 18, 2022 - In partnership with Northrop Grumman, a tree planting and park improvement project will get underway at Mary Belle Williams Park (2009 N. Simmons St.).

Friday, March 11, 2022 - In partnership with Cheniere, tree plantings will take place at Lock Park (1535 Ryan St.) and Columbus Circle Park (3520 Greinwich Blvd.).

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - The entire family is invited to join the SWLA Master Naturalists for fun, educational activities, all centered around trees, at Hillcrest Park (2808 Hillcrest Dr.), from 9 a.m. - noon.

Monday, March 30, 2022 - Join Sasol & the City of Lake Charles for the Tuten Park Community Open House (3801 Nelson Rd.) from 5 - 7 p.m. We will explore future plans for the park’s redesign post-storms.

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - Meet us at the venerable Sallie Oak on the grounds of the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) to learn more about this amazing tree, and live oaks in general. This event is hosted in partnership with McNeese State University from 9 a.m. – noon.

Saturday, April 23, 2022 - Help us celebrate Earth Day and #ReTreeLC by planting a free tree in your own backyard! Trees are provided in partnership with Firestone Polymers and given out from 9 a.m. – noon at Hillcrest Park (2808 Hillcrest Dr.).

April 2022 (TBA) - Tree plantings, in partnership with Tellurian, will be held at McMillan Park (343 Goos St.) and J.D. Clifton Park (2415 E. Gieffers St.).

For more information on #ReTreeLC, including a printable schedule of events, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/ReTreeLC.

For more information on how to get your group or organization involved in #ReTreeLC, contact Al Williams at (337)491-1203 or alfred.williams@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.