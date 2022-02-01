CHRISTUS Ochsner Health using new technology in robotic neurosurgery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The future of medicine: robotic procedures.

CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwest became the first to use the “ExcelsiusGPS” robot in neurosurgery last week, paving the way for innovative surgeries.

Bringing a new wave of innovative technology to the operating room.

“CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital is the first in Southwest Louisiana to have this surgical robot, and we’re very proud of that,” neurosurgeon Dr. Erich Wolf said.

CHRISTUS Ochsner Health is setting a new standard for robotic neurosurgery in the area.

“Robotic involvement takes a lot of the human error out of the situation and the preciseness with which this is able to implant devices far exceeds what a human would be able to do on a repetitive basis,” neurosurgeon Dr. Brian Kelly said.

The robot is designed to maneuver like a car navigation system - improving safety and accuracy in the operating room.

“The name ‘ExcelsiusGPS’ is a good reflection on that it is literally almost GPS for the spine,” Dr. Kelly said.

After a CAT scan or MRI, the robot will present a 3D reconstruction of the patient.

“Then we’re able to take virtual screws and things and place them in exact spots on the image where we would like them,” Dr. Wolf said.

And while the surgeon still controls the bot during the procedure, the technology allows for an advanced precision and surgical workflow that far exceeds human ability.

“We’re able to provide better outcomes, with less operative time, and a shorter recovery period,” Dr. Wolf said.

“It makes things exceptionally more safe than they ever have been in the past,” Dr. Kelly said.

And this is likely just a sneak peek of the future of medicine.

“Well, I think probably one day I’ll be obsolete,” Dr. Wolf said. “I think it’s really the trend toward the future.”

This robot also reduces radiation exposure to surgeons, staff and patients to provide for a safer operating room.

