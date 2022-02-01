50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder man

Ryan Heflin, 32, DeRidder
Ryan Heflin, 32, DeRidder
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing DeRidder man.

Ryan Heflin was last seen at a residence on Sammons Rd. on Jan. 19, 2022. He was seen leaving the area in a tan 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Caption

Heflin is described as a 32-year old white male, who is 5′8″ and around 160 pounds.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ryan to please contact them at 337-463-3281.

