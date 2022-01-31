50/50 Thursdays
Tigers drop to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

Kentucky at LSU.
Kentucky at LSU.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) dropped three spots, from No. 12 to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Tigers split a pair of games last week losing to a hot shooting Arkansas team 90-76, the Razorbacks are currently tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference in three pointers made at 190.

LSU had three players score in double figures as Alexis Morris led the team with 22 points shooting 9-for-18 from the field and 3-for-6 from behind the arc. Khayla Pointer added 13 points, while Autumn Newby tallied 15 points and nine rebounds.

RELATED: Hot shooting Arkansas dominates No. 12 LSU

On Sunday, Jan. 30 the Tigers got back in the win column with a 78-69 win over Kentucky. LSU trailed the Wildcats 53-48 heading into the fourth quarter then senior Khayla Pointer led the comeback scoring 19 of her 28 points in the fourth to propel the Tigers to their 18th win of the season. The win over the Wildcats marked career win number 650 for Kim Mulkey. She became the fastest coach in men’s or women’s basketball to reach that feat.

The Tigers are joined by three other SEC schools ranked in the Top 25, including South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

LSU will head back on the road to take on Ole Miss on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Pointer’s huge 4th quarter leads No. 12 LSU past Kentucky; Mulkey earns career win 650

AP Top 25 rankings:

  1. South Carolina (20-1)
  2. Stanford (16-3)
  3. North Carolina State (19-2)
  4. Louisville (18-2)
  5. Indiana (14-2)
  6. Michigan (18-2)
  7. Tennessee (18-2)
  8. Arizona (15-3)
  9. Baylor (15-4)
  10. Connecticut (13-4)
  11. Iowa State (18-3)
  12. Georgia Tech (17-4)
  13. Texas (15-4)
  14. Georgia (16-4)
  15. LSU (18-4)
  16. BYU (18-1)
  17. Maryland (15-6)
  18. Oklahoma (18-3)
  19. Oregon (14-5)
  20. Notre Dame (16-4)
  21. Iowa (14-4)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast
  23. Ohio State (15-4)
  24. North Carolina (16-4)
  25. Kansas State (16-5)

