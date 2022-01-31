Third person arrested in connection with utility wire theft near Vinton

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the theft of utility wire near US 90 and Batchelor Road in Vinton in November 2021, authorities said.

Alex S. Meyer, 34, of Port Arthur, was arrested Jan. 22, in Orange County, Texas, on a warrant issued on Nov. 19.

Candice L. Landry, 36 and John D. Mitchener, 48, both of Vinton, were previously arrested.

Kayla Vincent said Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating on Nov. 8 after learning of an area where newly repaired wire had been damaged and stolen. A surveillance camera in the area was also missing, she said. Landry and Mitchener were arrested that day.

Meyer, whose bond was set at $80,000, faces the following counts:

Theft from $5,000 to $25,000.

Simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 to $50,000.

Theft less than $1,000.

Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

