Texas man accused of video voyeurism

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Texas man has been accused of video voyeurism, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint Monday, Jan. 24, in reference to a victim locating a nude video of herself, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kayla Vincent. 

The victim advised detectives the video was taken without her consent, according to Vincent.

After further investigation, detectives learned Cullen C. Schmidt, 22, of Lumberton, TX, was allegedly responsible for taking the video, according to Vincent. 

The following day, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio in the amount of $95,000 for his arrest, Vincent said. 

Schmidt was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Texas, and on Monday, Jan. 31, he was extradited to Calcasieu Parish, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of video voyeurism.

