SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2022.

Dwight Delaney Johnson II, 20, Cameron: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer by violence; trespassing.

Hailey Marie Lominac, 19, Moss Bluff: Domestic abuse.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Lynn Mayo, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Jasmine A. Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Nicole Wilfong, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Jason Lee Hornsby, 47, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason Dexter Ceasar, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Adam Chapman Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 23, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

