50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2022.

Dwight Delaney Johnson II, 20, Cameron: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer by violence; trespassing.

Hailey Marie Lominac, 19, Moss Bluff: Domestic abuse.

Matthew Wayne Cormier, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Lynn Mayo, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Jasmine A. Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Nicole Wilfong, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Jason Lee Hornsby, 47, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason Dexter Ceasar, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Adam Chapman Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 23, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 40, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead with some showers by tonight
It’s no easy task, collecting thousands of recycled beads and sorting them all, but that’s what...
Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana sells out for fundraiser
Mardi Gras Parade
Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana sells out for fundraiser
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2022