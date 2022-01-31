Six Calcasieu Parish Libraries offering free rapid COVID test kits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health and Region Five’s Office of Public Health to distribute free rapid COVID test kits at several parish libraries.

The tests will be offered while supplies last beginning today, Jan. 31.

Participating libraries include:

DeQuincy (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 786-4213 or (337) 721-7087

Starks (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Friday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday) - (337) 743-6560 or (337) 721-7107

Epps Express (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) - (337) 721-7090

Vinton Express (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) - (337) 721-7095

Iowa (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 721-7101

Hayes (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 622-3605 or (337) 721-7098

Patrons must call to make a curbside appointment at one of the six participating branches to pick up a test kit. Anyone picking up a kit must wear a mask for the curbside appointment and there is a limit to one test kit per household.

Appointments will be taken on Monday, January 31, 2022.

