Six Calcasieu Parish Libraries offering free rapid COVID test kits
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health and Region Five’s Office of Public Health to distribute free rapid COVID test kits at several parish libraries.
The tests will be offered while supplies last beginning today, Jan. 31.
Participating libraries include:
- DeQuincy (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 786-4213 or (337) 721-7087
- Starks (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Friday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday) - (337) 743-6560 or (337) 721-7107
- Epps Express (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) - (337) 721-7090
- Vinton Express (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) - (337) 721-7095
- Iowa (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 721-7101
- Hayes (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) - (337) 622-3605 or (337) 721-7098
Patrons must call to make a curbside appointment at one of the six participating branches to pick up a test kit. Anyone picking up a kit must wear a mask for the curbside appointment and there is a limit to one test kit per household.
Appointments will be taken on Monday, January 31, 2022.
