Police seeking answers to fatal hit-and-run on Contraband Bayou Bridge on Jan. 16
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on the Contraband Bayou Bridge morning of Sunday, Jan. 16.
Ricky Thomas, 61, was walking on the bridge when he was struck and killed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux.
Desormeaux asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Shaun Touchet at 337-491-1456, ext. 5428.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.