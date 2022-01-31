Police seeking answers to fatal hit-and-run on Contraband Bayou Bridge on Jan. 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on the Contraband Bayou Bridge morning of Sunday, Jan. 16.

Ricky Thomas, 61, was walking on the bridge when he was struck and killed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux.

Desormeaux asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Shaun Touchet at 337-491-1456, ext. 5428.

