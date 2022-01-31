50/50 Thursdays
Man accused of multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles, authorities say

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, no bond has been set.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man has been accused of multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles and multiple counts of video voyeurism, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Graham, 37, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division on Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

Graham was booked into the Beauregard Jail on three counts of pornography involving juveniles; and 12 counts of video voyeurism, according to Herford.

Herford said no bond has been set.

