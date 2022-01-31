50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU adds five-star center for class of 2022

LSU Basketball
LSU Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has added their second five-star prospect for the class of 2022. The Tigers added Yohan Traore the No. 15 overall player for the class according to 247Sports.

Traore, is a 6-foot-10, 225 big man from France who is finishing out his high school career in Glendale, Arizona at Dream City Christian. He also ranks as the No. 4 player at center in the country.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Memphis, Michigan among others. Traore joins five-star Julian Phillips and 6-foot-8 small forward Devin Ree. The Tigers are ranked as the No. 11 overall class for 2022 and No. 4 class in the SEC according to 247Sports.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.

Latest News

McNeese's Christian Shumate emerging as elite scoring threat
#McNeese's Christian Shumate emerging as elite scoring threat Jan. 26, 2022
FILE - Someone placing a sports bet on their phone.
Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Houston Baptist at#McNeese WBB 01-15-21
#McNeese vs HBU at Legacy Center Jan. 15
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist
#McNeese rolls past Arlington Baptist