LHSAA releases 2022 girls soccer playoff brackets

LHSAA soccer state tournament
LHSAA soccer state tournament(LHSAA)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2022 girls soccer tournament brackets Sunday with first-round matchups set to begin Monday and Tuesday. The 2022 Ochsner LHSAA Girls’ Soccer State Championship matches will be held February 14-17 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on the campus of Southeastern University.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.

Division I-

(26) Airline at (7) Barbe - 1/31, 5:00 PM

(23) Sulphur at (10) Lafayette - 2/1, 5:30 PM

Division II-

(17) Sam Houston at (17) Minden - 1/31, 5:00 PM

Division III-

(21) Leesville at (12) DeRidder - 2/1, 7:00 PM @ Fort Polk Anvil Field

(19) Pearl River at (14) South Beauregard - 2/1, 5:30 PM

(6) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (22) Brusly/(11) West Feliciana

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

