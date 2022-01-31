LHSAA releases 2022 boys soccer playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2022 boys soccer tournament brackets Sunday with first-round matchups set to begin Monday and Tuesday. The 2022 Ochsner LHSAA Boys’ Soccer State Championship matches will be held February 14-17 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on the campus of Southeastern University.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.

Division I-

(27) Barbe at (6) Sulphur - 2/1, 7:15 PM

Division II-

(18) Sam Houston at (15) South Terrebonne - 2/2, 6:00 PM

Division III-

(24) Lutcher at (9) Leesville - 2/1, 5:30 PM @ Fort Polk

(19) DeRidder at (14) Loyola - 2/2, 5:30 PM @ Loyola Athletic Complex

(5) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (21) Cecilia/(12) North Vermilion

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

