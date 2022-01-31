Lake Charles to hold public meeting for businesses along Mardi Gras parade route

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be holding a public meeting for all property owners along the Mardi Gras Holiday parade route whose business operations will be affected by the 2022 Mardi Gras Parades on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall on 326 Pujo St.

The following parades will begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, cross over Lakeshore Drive onto Pine Street, turn right onto Ryan Street and continue south on Ryan to Sale Road:

The Merchant’s Parade - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25

Children’s Parade - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27

The Krewe of Krewes Parade - 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1

The following parades will travel down Ryan Street from Pine Street to Sallier Street

Second Line Stroll - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1

Jeeps on Parade - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1

The following parade will travel down Pine and Ryan Streets and head south to Sale Road.

The Motor Gras Parade - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1

At the public meeting, City officials will advise the public on port-a-can placements, dumpster placements, the police command center locations, Do’s and Don’ts, and parking restrictions downtown.

The City will distribute cardboard trash boxes with plastic liners at the meeting to all property owners along the parade route. Waste Management and the City of Lake Charles will provide the boxes.

Property owners are asked to collect trash left on their property and place the cardboard boxes in the public right of way along Ryan Street. City trash crews will pick up the boxes the Wednesday after the parades at 7 a.m.

