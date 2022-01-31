Jonesville man arrested for attacking Vernon Parish victim

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Jonesville man was arrested Sunday night (January 30) for attacking a victim in Vernon Parish.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a local medical facility contacted them regarding a female who was severely beaten. VPSO learned that the victim was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Raymond Louis Williams, 40, of Jonesville.

The victim said that Williams contacted her on January 29, wanting to come to her residence in Rosepine. Williams was a resident of a halfway house in Concordia Parish because he was on parole. The victim refused and told him not to come over. After she fell asleep, Williams arrived at her home and attacked her in her bedroom.

The victim was able to convince Williams to drive her to get medical treatment, where she later alerted medical staff that Williams was her attacker.

VPSO Deputies and Rosepine Police Chief arrived at the hospital to speak with the victim, but they were unable to find Williams.

The next day, his vehicle was found in the Rosepine area. After a traffic stop on the vehicle, Williams was taken into custody without incident.

VPSO learned that Williams has 35 prior arrests. A substantial number of William’s prior arrests were for violent offenses. It was also confirmed that Williams was on parole and had left the halfway house without permission.

Williams and charged him with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional criminal charges against Williams are expected.

The victim suffered significant injuries and at the time of this release was still undergoing medical treatment.

