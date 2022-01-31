50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text message about Ronald Greene incident

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office has issued its first response on Monday, Jan. 31, on an article by The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 28, in which a text message was sent to the governor just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

Read the statement below:

A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest...
A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.(Provided Photo)

The Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement on Monday, Jan. 31, about the Ronald Greene case:

RELATED STORIES:

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.

Latest News

Landry is a white male with short gray hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5′5″ tall, and...
Silver Alert issued for missing DeRidder man
Schmidt was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Texas, and on Monday, Jan. 31, he was extradited...
Texas man accused of video voyeurism
According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, no bond has been set.
Man accused of multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles, authorities say
COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 31, 2022