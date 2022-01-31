50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead with some showers by tonight

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the lower 40s will make for the need for a jacket or coat out the door to work and school but temperatures warm up quickly, topping out in the upper 60s by this afternoon. A disturbance out of Texas brings some showers by tonight with the best chances arriving well after sunset. A few lingering showers into Tuesday while the big focus will be on the warming trend through Wednesday. After that, an Arctic cold front moves through Thursday bringing a sudden plunge in the temperatures. Rain and thunderstorms will accompany this front, but the threat of severe weathers looks minimal. By Friday, lows will be back into the 30s with highs only in the 40s!

